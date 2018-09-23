Milton Karisa scores on Mouloudia Club Oujda debut in Morocco

Milton Karisa dribble during the game

Morocco Botola Pro League

Kawkab A.C Marrakech 3-1 Mouloudia Club Oujda

Ittihad Tanger 1-1 Moghreb Athletic De Tetouan

Olympic Club De Safi 1-0 Rapide Oued Zem

Monday, 24th September 2018

FAR Rabat Vs Hassania Union Sport Agadir

Uganda Cranes winger Milton Karisa had a bright start at his new Moroccoan home, Mouloudia Club Oujda, scoring on his debut.

Despite Mouloudia Club Oujda’s 3-1 defeat to Kawkab AC Marrakech in the Morocco Botola Premier League duel played at the Grade Stade De Marrakech, Karisa was on target for the visiting team.

“It feels good having scored on my debut. It gives me the confidence and I look forward towards improving in the next match,” Karisa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Mouloudia Club Oujda has now played three matches, two of them ending in stalemates and that loss, which leaves them in the 11th place on the 16 team log.

Kwakab AC Marrakech climbs to 5th with four points off three matches.

In some of the other matches on Saturday, Ittihad Tanfer and Moghreb Athletic De Tetouan shared the spoils during a one all draw.

Mouloudia Club Oujda XI

Meanwhile, Olympic Club De Safi pipped Rapide Oued Zem 1-0.

Next Match:

Mouloudia Club Oujda will be at home against Olympic Club De Safi on Saturday, 29th September 2018.