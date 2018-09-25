David Obua during his Kaizer Chiefs days





Uganda Cranes legend David Obua has been confirmed as the new assistant coach at StarTimes Uganda Premier League side, Maroons FC.

The deal was agreed on Monday following close to a month of negotiation between the two parties.

Obua will deputise former KCCA, Vipers SC and Azam FC coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe as the duo seek to keep the club afloat for the second season in succession in the top tier.

“I am glad for this opportunity,” Obua told Kawowo Sports. “It’s a task I have embraced and will break a back for the club to improve,” he added.

Nsimbe, who has won trophies at KCCA, Vipers, Victors and Azam, described Obua’s addition to the technical team as very imperative.

“He is a great addition and looking forward to working with him.

Maroons have a new whole technical staff after the departure of Head Coach Asaph Mwebaze.

Last season, the Prisons side finished 9th on the 16-team log with 37 points.