Football

Incredible start for 10 man Bright Stars against Maroons

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1):

  • Bright Stars 3-1 Maroons
Bright Stars players celebrate one of their goals

Bright Stars Football Club kick started the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League campaign on a sound footing, winning their home encounter 3-1 against visiting Maroons at the Champions Stadium, Mwerere on Friday.

Team skipper Nelson Senkatuka scored twice and Augustine Kacancu with the other.

The visiting team’s consolation was netted by former Onduparaka player Rashid Agau.

Senkatuka scored the first goal of the season for Bright Stars through a well converted penalty on 10 minutes.

He would have doubled the lead on the stroke of half time had the cross bar not come to the rescue of the visiting team.

Three minutes into the second half, he doubled the scores with a powerful header.

On the hour mark, Augustine Kacancu put the game beyond Maroons’ reach with the third goal.

Bright Stars Media
Nelson Senkatuka beats the Maroons goalkeeper Erick Dhaira during the game
Bright Stars Media
Action as Bright Stars hosted Maroons at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe

Former Onduparaka player Rashid Agau pulled a goal back for Maroons in the 90th minute.

There was a caution for Bright Stars’ Mahad Kisekka and a sending off for Kacancu following two bookable offences with 8 minutes to play.

Maroons’ Erick Dhaira, Dan Wagaluka and former Bright Stars’ forward Seif Batte got yellow cards.

Bright Stars is now joint top of the league summit alongside four other clubs that won on match day one.

Onduparaka, URA, KCCA and Vipers also have maximum points following their respective match day one success scripts.

Next Games:

Maroons host Vipers this Tuesday at the Prisons play ground in Luzira as Bright Stars faces Nyamityobora at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Bright Stars XI
Maroons XI

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1 Results)

  • Vipers 1-0 Ndejje University
  • Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-2 SC Villa Jogoo
  • URA 2-0 Paidha Black Angels
  • Onduparaka 2-0 Nyamityobora
  • KCCA 2-1 Tooro United
  • Bright Stars 3-1 Maroons

Line up:

Bright Stars XI:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Enock Walusimbi, Derrick Ngoobi, Martin Kizza, Sulaiman Sebbunza, Augustine Kacancu, Mahad Kissekka, Nelson Senkatuka, Alfred Onek, Dan Birikwalira

Subs:

Benson Wagima (G.K), Sam Sekitto, Brian Kayanja, Juma Katende, Aggrey Kirya, Methodius Junju, Fred Segujja

Match Officials:

  • Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
  • Assistant Referee 1: Solomon Lusambya
  • Assistant Referee 2: Hakim Mulindwa
  • 4th Official: Deogratius Opio
  • Match Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

 

You May Also Like

Onduparaka pips debutants Nyamitobora on match day one | Uganda Premier League

Kasirye late show wins it for Vipers against Ndejje University

Tabu brace earns URA opening day victory

Leave a Reply