Incredible start for 10 man Bright Stars against Maroons

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1):

Bright Stars 3-1 Maroons

Bright Stars Football Club kick started the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League campaign on a sound footing, winning their home encounter 3-1 against visiting Maroons at the Champions Stadium, Mwerere on Friday.

Team skipper Nelson Senkatuka scored twice and Augustine Kacancu with the other.

The visiting team’s consolation was netted by former Onduparaka player Rashid Agau.

Senkatuka scored the first goal of the season for Bright Stars through a well converted penalty on 10 minutes.

He would have doubled the lead on the stroke of half time had the cross bar not come to the rescue of the visiting team.

Three minutes into the second half, he doubled the scores with a powerful header.

On the hour mark, Augustine Kacancu put the game beyond Maroons’ reach with the third goal.

Bright Stars Media

Former Onduparaka player Rashid Agau pulled a goal back for Maroons in the 90th minute.

There was a caution for Bright Stars’ Mahad Kisekka and a sending off for Kacancu following two bookable offences with 8 minutes to play.

Maroons’ Erick Dhaira, Dan Wagaluka and former Bright Stars’ forward Seif Batte got yellow cards.

Bright Stars is now joint top of the league summit alongside four other clubs that won on match day one.

Onduparaka, URA, KCCA and Vipers also have maximum points following their respective match day one success scripts.

Next Games:

Maroons host Vipers this Tuesday at the Prisons play ground in Luzira as Bright Stars faces Nyamityobora at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1 Results)

Vipers 1-0 Ndejje University

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-2 SC Villa Jogoo

URA 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

Onduparaka 2-0 Nyamityobora

KCCA 2-1 Tooro United

Bright Stars 3-1 Maroons

Line up:

Bright Stars XI:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Enock Walusimbi, Derrick Ngoobi, Martin Kizza, Sulaiman Sebbunza, Augustine Kacancu, Mahad Kissekka, Nelson Senkatuka, Alfred Onek, Dan Birikwalira

Subs:

Benson Wagima (G.K), Sam Sekitto, Brian Kayanja, Juma Katende, Aggrey Kirya, Methodius Junju, Fred Segujja

