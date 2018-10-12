Uganda to host ICC Men’s World T20 Africa Region Qualifiers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda has been selected to host the 2019 ICC Men’s World T20 Africa Region Qualifier.

In a memo released on Thursday by ICC Development Manager, Patricia Kamabarami, Uganda, who successfully hosted the ICC World Cricket League (Division III) last year though not successful on the field, will host the six-team tournament in May.

Two other sides will join hosts Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana for the May 17-26 event in Kampala after the conclusion of the Southern Region qualifiers.

The top two teams at the tourney will progress to the 2020 ICC World T20 Global Qualifier.

For now, Coach Steve Tikolo and his charges will focus on the Division III World Cricket League tournament in Oman next month.