Lesotho head coach Maliehe rues Bokang’s absence in heavy loss to Uganda Cranes

Every football team has a star player on board with those enviable talismanic, leadership and inspiring instincts.

Similarly, every side has got strong and weak links.

When the Lesotho national football team, Likuena, christened as the Crocodiles faced Uganda Cranes last Saturday at Namboole, they had star attractions in Tumelo Khutlang and Sera Motebang.

In the same vein, they dearly missed their services of first choice left back Sello Bokang through suspension.

Owing by the submission of their head coach Moses Maliehe moments after the game, Bokang’s presence for the away tie was strongly felt.

“Sure, we missed the services of our first choice natural left back Bokang because of accumulated cautions. Uganda Cranes made best use of the right flank” Maliehe noted.

Often times, Uganda Cranes star player on the evening Emmanuel Okwi ran rings around Tsepo Toloane and Jane Thaba Ntso as he was a real thorn in the flesh of the entire opposition.

Okwi opened and wrapped up the scoring business in fashion with a beautifully taken left footed shot for the first goal after just 10 minutes before winning a penalty (converted by Faruku Miya) and headed home a classic after Edrisa Lubega’s telling delivery off the left.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

But, Maliehe believes his charges have the opportunity to avenge and pay back in similar currency and fashion when the two sides meet this Tuesday at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru.

In the first half, we did not play well. We struggled and Uganda was all over us. However, we stabilized in the second stanza although we conceded still. It is not over until it is over. Uganda is coming to Lesotho on Tuesday and we shall revenge.

The former national U-20 head coach for Lesotho also thinks they still have a realistic chance of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon should they pick maximum points over Uganda at home

This group is a tough one. We shall go back on the drawing board and sit down to plan. There is a big chance we can qualify for the Nations cup especially if we defeat Uganda in Maseru.

Lesotho has managed two points in three games, earned in the one all draws against Tanzania and Cape Verde home and away respectively.

Cape Verde islands travel to Tanzania for their return leg with heads up having won convincingly 3-0 in Praia.

The two best countries will make the grade for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

Unlike the previous editions, the 2019 edition will be staged in June.

How Lesotho lined up against Uganda Cranes:

Mohau Kuenane (G.K), Mafa Moremoholo (Captain), Basia Makepe, Tsoarelo Bereng, Neris Hlompho Kalake, Tsepo Toloane, Sera Motebang, Jane Thaba Ntso, Tumelo Khutlang, Nkau Lerotholi, Mabuti Potloane

Substitutes:

Likano Mputhi (G.K), Samuel Khetsekile (G.K), Kapano Tseka, Tsotleho Paul Jane, Setho Moshoeshoe, Thabo Seakhoa, Masoabi Synous Nkoto

Suspended: Bokang Sello