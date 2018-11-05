Nduga’s Sharps Shooting Stars maintain incredible run in Botswana Premier League

Botswana Premier League 2018:

Extension Gunners 0-2 Sharps Shooting Stars

Sharps Shooting Stars Football Club maintained their amazing start to the 2018/19 Botswana Premier League with a 2-0 victory on the road at Extension Gunners.

Gufuwa Kufigwa and Letti Chenjela first half goals ensured maximum points for Rapelang Razor Tsatisilebe’s coached charges.

Free scoring Ugandan Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugwa limped out within the final 20 minutes of the game with a troublesome knee for Mbulawa.

“I am so excited that we have performed so well in the early stages of the season. The team chemistry is amazing with the players and technical team. This has really pushed us ahead. I feel some pain in my knee and according to the scan that was conducted on Monday, there isn’t much to worry about with assurance I will be well in two to three days” Nduga confessed to Kawowo Sports.

The Kings of Zola are now third on the 16 team log with 23 points from 10 matches ahead of their next encounter away from home to Sankoyo Bushbucks at the Maun Sports Complex this Saturday, 10th November 2018.

Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers lead the standings with 29 points from 11 matches, followed by Orapa United who have 26 points off 12 matches.

Alfred Leku and Francis Olaki’s Extension Gunners are 7th with 16 points while Prisons XI, a club where two Ugandans Martin Opolot and Bukenya are is fighting relegation as they are second from bottom with just 6 points off 11 matches.