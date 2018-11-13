AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Zambia head coach Vandenbroeck confirms squad for Mozambique clash

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Sunday, 18th November 2018) – Group K:

Mozambique Vs Zambia

Maputo

Zambian team that faced Uganda Cranes at Namboole in an international friendly match (Photo: John Batanudde)

Zambia Chipolopolo head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has named the 20 man team to face Mozambique in the AFCON 2019 qualifier in Maputo.

The Belgian named SuperSport United striker Gamphani Lungu and United States based defender Proper Chiluya are late minute inclusions to the squad.



Sven Vandenbroeck

Lungu has been brought in as a replacement for the injured Fashion Sakala while Chiluya will be an additional prospect to the backline.

Sakala has been ruled out of Sunday’s Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier after having picked up an injury on Friday whilst in action for his club Oostende in the Belgian top league.

Vandenbroeck told FAZ football.com from South Africa where the team is currently shaping up for Sunday’s clash that Chiluya will increase his options at the back.

Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, teammate to Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango at Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the two goalkeepers alongside Toaster Nsabata of Zanaco.

The TP Mazembe duo of Nathan Sinkala and Rainford Kalaba are some of the midfielders on the team alongside Simba Sports Club’s Clatous Chama, Redbull Salzburg’s Enock Mwepu, Emmanuel Banda among others.

Augustine Mulenga, Justine Shonga, Patson Daka and Gamphani Lungu are the four forwards on the team.

The team will be in South Africa until Friday when they fly to Maputo.

Both Zambia and Mozambique have four points apiece from four matches.

Guinea Bissau and Namibia, the two other group K teams each has 7 points.

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

Defenders: Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz), Propser Chiluya (Bethelehem FC-USA)

Midfielders: Nathan Sinkala, Rainford Kalaba (Both TP Mazembe) ,Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende), Clatous Chama (SC Simba), Enock Mwepu ( Redbull Salzburg), Lubambo Musonda (Gandzasar Kapan), Salulani Phiri ( Polokwane City)

Forwards: Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (Both Orlando Pirates), Patson Daka (Redbull Salzburg), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United)