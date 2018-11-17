Mathias Lule: Uganda Cranes players are well motivated to do the job

Sebastien Desabre and assistant coach Mathias Lule

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 40,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mathias “Salongo” Lule believes the players are well motivated to execute the task before them when they take on Westerns Cape Verde at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 17th November 2018.

Addressing the media on Friday the Namboole Stadium board room, Lule highlighted the issue of motivation for the players as a spring board towards the team’s intended positive display against Cape Verde;



Uganda Cranes players and us on the technical team are motivated well enough to fight for the home country. The players know what is at stake as we go into the game. We have done our home work right and we are set for the game. Mathias Lule, assistant coach, Uganda Cranes

Lule has been assistant coach to Frenchman Sebastien Desabre since 28th December 2017.

Mathias Lule (left) with team captain Denis Onyango addressing the media on Friday [Photo: FUFA Media]

Lule will liaise with head coach Desabre and the rest of the technical committee members to come up with a formidable match day squad, one that will deliver the results home.

Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points from four matches.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

In the other group L match, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city on the same day.

Mathias Salongo Lule

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Team Squads:

Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe),

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja SS, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Emma Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Officials: Sebastien Desabre (Head coach), Mathias Lule (Assistant coach), Fred Kajoba (Goalkeeping coach), Chrispus Muyinda (Team manager)

Cape Verde Team:

Goal keepers:

Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus),Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands)

Defenders:

Carlos Ponck (CD Aves, Portugal),Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania), Stopira (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Tiago Almeida(Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Fernando Varela(PAOK, Greece) and Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands)

Midfielders:

Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway),Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson (Académica da Praia, CapeVerde), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Babanco (Feirense,Portugal), Helder Tavares (Tondela, Portugal)

Strikers:

Platini (Poli Iasi, Romania), RyanMendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray,Turkey), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, Cape Verde),Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), RicardoGomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)