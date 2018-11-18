Uganda Cranes depart for Nigeria ahead of international build up game

Godfrey Walusimbi is part of the team to Nigeria

International Friendly Match:

Tuesday, 20th November 2018

Nigeria Super Eagles Vs Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes’ striker Patrick Kaddu (C) celebrates his goal against Cape Verde at Namboole | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre released the 18 man team that left for Nigeria ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly match with the Nigeria Super Eagles.

With Denis Onyango rested, the two goalkeepers who traveled with the team were Al Hilal’s Salim Jamal and Charles Lukwago of KCCA Football Club.

Azam’s Nico Wadada, Kaizer Chiefs left back Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA), Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda travel as the defenders.

Indian based midfielder Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadama Juma, Milton Karisa, Allan Kateregga and Tadeo Lwanga are the midfielders on the team.

Patrick Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde and Derrick Nsibambi travel as the forwards.

Among those who made the match day squad on Saturday for the Cape Verde, Joseph Ochaya, goalie Onyango and Murushid Jjuuko did not travel.

Also Emmanuel Okwi was not considered for teh Nigerian trip.

The team departed in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Uganda Cranes team to Nigeria:

Goalkeepers: Salim Jamal, Charles Lukwago

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda,

Isaac Muleme, Timothy Denis Awany, Isaac Isinde

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa,

Allan Kyambadde, Taddeo Lwanga, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Milton Karisa,

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Kateregga, Derrick Nsibambi