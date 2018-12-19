Uganda Cranes left back Kakuba departs Greek side Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina

Alex Kakuba parted ways with Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club after just five months with the Greek team

Uganda Cranes left back Alex ‘Junior’ Kakuba is now a free agent.

This follows a decision by his immediate past employers Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club in Greece to mutually terminate the employment contract on 10th December 2018.

The Giorgos Christovasilis’ owned club currently coached by Giannis Petrakis confirmed the development via their official website;



The PAE PASGIANNINA 1966 announces the end of co-operation, with mutual consent, with footballer Alex Kakuba.

ALEX ‘JUNIOR’ KAKUBA poses for a photo while still at Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina

Kakuba had joined the Greek side on a two year deal from Portuguese top flight side CD Feirense.

He had played 7 times for Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club, five of these coming through the league

About Kakuba:

Alex Kakuba is aged 27 years, born in Kampala. He played grass-root football with Proline Soccer Academy, featured in the famous Airtel Masaza Football tournament with Mawogola ssaza.

Between 2009 and 2010, he featured at Mamelodi Sundowns youth structures before returning to his parent side Proline.

Alex Kakuba (left) together with physical trainer Gerome D’Antonio

He venturedto Europe starting with lower division Portugese sides Agueda, Esperance DeLagos before he elevated to the top division level with Sporting Covilha,Estoril and lately CD Feirense from where he crossed over to Greece at Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club.

He has already won four caps with the Uganda National team ‘A’ side, Uganda Cranes, the latest being in the goal-less draw at Namboole Stadium during an international friendly match in March 2018.

The next move for the talented Ugandan will be communicated as soon as it is materialised and duly confirmed.

It is true I left Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina Football Club. I will continue to train as I wait for the January 2019 transfer window. Apparently, I am weighing options on the table Alex Kakuba on his departure from Panepirotikos Athlitikos Syllogos Giannina

Kakuba has since returned to Portugal as he awaits the next destination.