Ugandan to coach American Soccer League club

Thomas Tamale is now head coach at AFC Lancaster Lions

American Soccer League club AFC Lancaster Lions has appointed Thomas Tamale, a Ugandan citizen as their head coach.

The Ephrata, Pennsylvania based outfit announced the development via their official website.



AFC Lancaster Lions is proud to announce the signing of our new head coach, Thomas Tamale. Thomas joins us after a lengthy playing career spanning 17 years and will be continuing his coaching career with the Lions. AFC Lancaster Lions statement

Tamale share football tips with youngsters

AFC Lancaster Lions features in the American Soccer League and hosts their home matches at the 500 seater Ephrata War Memorial Field.

Tamale previously played in the Uganda top tier league, served as a Sports Outreach Institute missionary for 10 years in Uganda (played for Good News Football Club and Mutundwe Lions), and, for the past four years, played with the Myrtle Beach Mutiny FC (USA).

He previously coached for Coast FA. Tamle is a co-founder and coach of Kickoff Soccer Academy (KOSA) and Kickoff Elite Academy, which technically develops players for high level competition and spiritually equips players for life on and off the field.

He is married with two children. He has traveled to many different countries in the world Costa Rica, England, Kenya and Rwanda using sports and his influence from the game to reach out and transform communities.

He joins the Lancaster Lions with a wealth of knowledge, experience and professionalism.



Thomas’ drive for youth development aligns with the the philosophy of the club to create a perfect synergy. His content knowledge and pedagogy is what makes him a perfect coach for our club and our mission at this time Brian Ombiji, director, AFC Lancaster Lions

Tamale during the active playing days.