Buganda Regional League: Kajjansi United dismantles Synergy at Kasasa

The Indomitable Kajjansi United team remains unbeaten in as many as 14 games

Buganda Regional League (Wednesday Results):

Katonga group:

Synergy 0-3 Kajjansi United

Busiro United 3-0 Nangabo Green Valley

Lukaya Town Council 3-2 Young Simba

Kampala University 2-0 Kiyinda Boys

Buwambo United 1-0 Standard High Zzana

Sezibwa group:

Lugazi Municipal 2-0 Simba

Zirobwe Young 2-1 Kiwanga United

Buikwe Red Stars 2-1 Seeta United

Africa Polysack 0-1 Luweero United

Busula 1-0 Lugazi Nabugabo

Uganda Martys SS 0-0 Free Stars

Kajjansi United Football Club built a comfortable six point lead with a convincing 3-0 victory on the road away to second placed Synergy at the Kasasa play ground in Masaka on Wednesday.

Strikes from Joseph ‘Big League’ Shisha, immensely gifted midfielder Sunday Yiga Mwanje and Abdulswamad Mawejje ensured that the Uganda Clays and Kampala Executive Aviation (KEA) sponsored side lip-glue their arch rivals in style.

Shisha was later rested for diminutive veteran player Muhammed ‘Kakiri’ Kabuye, with the game was virtually done and dusted.

The stunning albeit well celebrated victory has now witnessed Kajjansi United consolidate their grip onto the summit of the Katonga group standings with 30 points from 14 games, six ahead of Synergy.

In fact, Kajjansi United was one of the two sides that picked an away win, the other being Luweero United’s 1-0 victory over Africa Polysack in Seeta during a Ssezibwa group contest.

The other positive for head tactician Dennis ‘Denol’ Kizito and his charges is the enviable unbeaten run that now stretches to as many as 14 games (six registered as stalemates).

In typical chest thumping style, Kizito, a former trainer at Vipers has openly sent a red mark warning signal to the rest of the clubs he is yet to face;



First of all I thank my players for adhering to the set guidelines and match day tactical plan. If we maintain this form, we shall top the group as we await the play-offs. Those ahead matches ahead of us starting with this Sunday at home against Kampala University are key priorities to seek maximum points. Denis ‘Denol’ Kizito, head coach Kajjansi United Football Club

Elsewhere, Busiro United out-muscled Nangabo Green Valley 3-0, Lukaya Town Council edged visiting Young Simba 3-2 in a five goal thriller of sorts, Kampala University were 2-0 winners over Kiyinda Boys and Buwambo United piped Justus Mugisha’s owned Standard High Zzana.

Under the Sezibwa group arrangement, Lugazi Municipal out-smarted Simba 2-0 at the Mehta stadium in Lugazi, Zirobwe Young beat Kiwanga United 2-1, Buikwe Red Stars smiled over Seeta United 2-1 and Africa Polysack fell at home to visitors Luweero United 1-0, like aforementioned.

Meanwhile, Luweero based Busula were condemned at home by Lugazi Nabugabo 1-0 as Uganda Martys SS and Free Stars settled for a goal-less draw.

The Buganda regional league will resume on Sunday, 3rd March 2019 with a series of matches lined up.

Only one club will make the grade for the FUFA Big League come 2019/2020 season.