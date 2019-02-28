CAF hands security guru Okello two high profile matches in March 2019

Okello holds the Ugandan flag during an international football match

Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) trained security officer Dixon Adol Okello has been given two high profile security assignments by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in the forth coming month of March 2019.

One assignment is in the CAF Champions League and the other the final group qualification match for the AFCON 2019 tournament.

Okello will be the security officer when Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita hosts Egypt’s Al Ahly Sports Club at the Complexe Omnisports Stade De Martyrs in Kinshasa on 9th March 2019.

This will be a group D match where bottom placed AS Vita (with four points), home to Uganda Cranes defender Savio Kabugo seeks maximum points to brighten their chances of qualifying for the knock out stages.

This match will be officiated by South Africa’s experienced referee Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomes.

Gomes will be assisted by Zakhele Thusi Siwela (South Africa) and Mathew Kanyanya (Namibia) as first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official for this match will be Jackson Pavaza from Namibia.

Okello will also be the security officer when Algeria hosts Gambia at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida city on 22nd March 2019 during the TOTAL AFCON 2019 group D qualifier.

The center referee is Alioum Alioum from Cameroon.

He will be assisted by country-mates Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (assistant referee 1) and Ernest Nkenji Ekokobe (assistant referee 2).

The fourth official, Douglas Kouete Lemouchele is also from Cameroon whilst the commissioner is Saidou Diori Maiga from Niger.

The referee assessor for this game shall be Essam Eldin Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid from Egypt and the security officer is Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda), like aforementioned.

Okello is fresh from the CAF U-20 tournament that was held in Niger where he was in charge of security affairs for the entire tourney most importantly the two official matches – opening and closing.

2018/19 TOTAL CAF Champions League (Group D):

Match No. 121: AS Vita Club (Democratic Republic of Congo) Vs Al Ahly Sports Club (Egypt)

9th March 2019

At Complexe Omnisports Stade Des Martyrs, Kinshasa

Match Officials:

Referee: Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomes (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Zakhele Thusi Siwela (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 2: Mathew Kanyanya (Namibia)

Fourth official: Jackson Pavaza (Namibia)

Commissioner: Aaron Rurangirwa (Rwanda)

General Coordinator: Sidio Jose Mugadza (Mozambique)

Security officer: Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda)

Match No 134: 2019 TOTAL AFCON Qualifier (Group D)

Algeria Vs Gambia

At Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida

22nd March 2019

Center Referee: Alioum Alioum (Cameroon)

Assistant Referee 1: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

Assistant Referee 2: Ernest Nkenji Ekokobe (Cameroon)

Fourth official: Douglas Kouete Lemouchele (Cameroon)

Commissioner: Saidou Diori Maiga (Niger)

Referee Assessor: Essam Eldin Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid (Egypt)

Security officer: Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda)