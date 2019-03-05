Herbert Bockhorn

Herbert Bockhorn was a surprise inclusion for many as Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre named a 46-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game against Tanzania.

The 24-year old defender currently features for Regionalliga West side Borussia Dortmund II, a reserve team of Borussia Dortmund.

Last month, Desabre was in Germany monitoring the player and should have been impressed with his performance.

A FUFA official who preferred anonymity indicated the federation is frantically working hard to secure dual citizenship for Bockhorn.

“We are in the process of frantically securing for him dual citizenship because he currently holds Germany citizenship. The coach wants him to play the game against Tanzania on 24th March in Dar es Salaam.”

Bockhorn was born in Uganda at Nsambya Hospital on 31st, January 1995 to a German dad, Hartwig Bockhorn and a Ugandan mum, Jean Marion Nansubuga.

Later, the family moved to Germany where Bockhorn started his career as a footballer at TSV Melsdorf in 2002.

Nansubuga hopes the process of securing dual citizenship comes out positive because she wants her son to play for the national team according to the FUFA official.

“We almost talk to her on a daily basis and she hopes the process is smooth. The family is positive about Bockhorn featuring for the national team and we only hope that can happen.”

Many players in the caliber of Bockhorn have been called to the national team but the majority have failed to make the cut.

Some of these include; Melvyn Lorezen , Bevis Mugabi, Moses Opondo, Martin Kayongo Mutumba, and Ronald Ddungu Mukiibi among others.

Player Profile

Name: Herbert Bockhorn

Herbert Bockhorn Date of Birth: 31st, January 1995

31st, January 1995 Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala

Nsambya Hospital, Kampala Current Team: Borussia Dortmund II

Teams Played for Youth Clubs