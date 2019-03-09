Ugandan Rowers ready for the second ergometer championship at Miami beach

William Mwanga on the egometer

Event: Second Ergometer Championship

Date: Saturday, 09 March 2019

Miami Beach, Luzira – Kampala Time: 9 AM – 1 PM

At least 15 rowers are expected at the second event on the Uganda Rowing front this Saturday, 09 March 2019 at the Luzira based Miami beach in Kampala.

This will be during the indoor championship (ergometer event).

According to the chief organizer, William Mwanga, the ergometer championship will help the rowers boost their power, stamina and endurance levels.



Fresh from the inaugural East and Central Africa rowing regatta in Khartoum – Sudan, the Ugandan rowers will return to domestic competition once again.

William Mwanga, Edison Abahurire, Suzan Nabukenya and Isaac Mugula, all of whom won medals in Sudan will still be part of this event.

Others shall include Tonny Okello, Calvin Ochan, Sharif Lubega, Moses Banalekaki, Charles Kasozi, Herbert Assimwe, Douglas Kisaliire and Jackline Yogaraite.

The rowers also eye a regional championship coming up in Kisumu, Kenya next month (April 2019).