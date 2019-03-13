Desabre worried about Herbert Bockhorn’s injury

Herbert Bockhorn will wait a little longer for his Uganda Cranes debut

Right winger Herbert Bockhorn might wait longer before making his long awaited debut for Uganda Cranes.

This is after the 24 year old defender, born to Ugandan mother Jean Marion Nansubuga and a Germany father, Hartwig Bockhorn suffered an injury set back, just 11 days to the Uganda Cranes away match against Tanzania Taifa Stars.

Bockhorn was as a surprise inclusion for many as Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre named a 46-man provisional squad for the aforementioned match.

Desabre is concerned about the injury suffered by the player who was looking forward his first game for Uganda.

It is unfortunate that Herbert Bockhorn got injured while at his club. We might be forced to call up another foreign based player to fill up his slot because he needs 10-15 days before the assessment Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Bockhorn currently features for Regionalliga West side Borussia Dortmund II, a reserve team of Borussia Dortmund.

Desabre has been a keen follower of the Ugandan born player.

Recently, the French born coach was in Germany monitoring the player and was impressed with his performances.

He joins fellow right back Dennis Iguma in the sick bay.

Uganda Cranes is currently preparing for their last AFCON 2019 group L qualifier away to Tanzania on 24th March 2019.

Player Profile

Name: Herbert Bockhorn

Herbert Bockhorn Parents: Jean Marion Nansubuga and Hartwig Bockhorn

Jean Marion Nansubuga and Hartwig Bockhorn Date of Birth: 31st, January 1995

31st, January 1995 Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala

Nsambya Hospital, Kampala Current Team: Borussia Dortmund II

Teams Played for Youth Clubs