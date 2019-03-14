Teams, players keen for the 9th Kyambogo open woodball tourney

UWbF The Kyambogo Cricket Oval will be busy like a bee-hive with the 9th Kyambogo open Woodball tournament

Event : 9 th Kyambogo Open Woodball Championship

: 9 Kyambogo Open Woodball Championship Date: Saturday, 16h March 2019

Saturday, 16h March 2019 Venue : Kyambogo Cricket Oval

: Kyambogo Cricket Oval Tee-off time: 9 A.M

All is set for the 9th edition of the Kyambogo open woodball championship.

This year’s version will be held on Saturday, 9th March 2019 at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

Thus far, there are 13 teams that have duly confirmed participation.

Usual suspects Ndejje University and Ndejje Woodball club will take part.

Others include; Bank of Uganda, Cipla Quality chemicals, Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club, Roway Woodball Club, Makerere University, Reigners Woodball Club, Stroke Woodball Club, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), Uganda Christian University (UCU), Zoe Woodball Club and Botladz Woodball Club.



Kenneth Bukenya boosts of a hat-trick of individual victories having smiled to the podium in succession during the 2011, 2012 and 2013 editions.

KIU’s Brian Gwaaka is the defending champion in the male singles.

Sharon Jerotich of Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club hold the title for the ladies.

Stroke woodball club’s Joseph Collins Ssemmanda and UNEB’s Justine Balemesa won the men and women respective honours in the corporate wing.

Ndejje University are defending the men’s club title and Ndejje Corporate come as the ladies’ defending champions.

Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club won the 2018 men corporate catergory whilst UNEB Woodball team took home the women’s honours.

The day -long event ranks among the oldest annual events on the Uganda Woodball Federation calendar.

The turn up is expected to swell by close of business on Friday.

Confirmed teams so far: