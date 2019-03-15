Bockhron linked to Huddersfield Town switch

Herbert Bockhorn

Borussia Dortmund II defender Herbert Bockhorn has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire based English Premier League club Huddersfield Town.

Jan Siewert, head coach at Huddersfield Town is a keen admirer of the 24 year old Uganda born right back.

Bockorn has made 18 appearances in the Regionalliga West for Dortmund’s second team, scoring two goals and claiming two assists.

According to Reviersport, Stiewert is interested in bringing Bockhorn to Huddersfield despite the defender being contracted to the German giants until 2021.

Bockhorn joined Dortmund from SC Weidenbrück in 2016, but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team.

Bockhorn’s youth career saw him progress from amateur side TSV Meldorf before growing through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen.

He currently holds German citizenship but has attracted the attention of the Ugandan national side.

The Terrier’s are on the brink of relegation to the Championship as they sit bottom of the ​Premier League, 13 points from safety.

Siewert will no doubt be looking ahead to building a squad ready for second tier football should they fail to stay up.

Related stories:

Desabre summons Herbert Bockhorn to Uganda Cranes team

Desabre worried about Bockhorn injury