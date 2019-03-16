Okello named among local stars on Uganda Cranes team for Tanzania clash

Allan Okello

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has included KCCA youngster Allan Okello on the team preparing for the final group L qualifier away to Tanzania.

Okello is among the 10 locally based players who will on Sunday evening travel to Egypt for the final training camp.

The left footed midfielder was on target during the team’s 4-0 win against Kampala region select side during a trial match played on Saturday at Lugogo.

He is joined by KCCA teammates Timothy Denis Awany, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Henry Patrick Kaddu.

Vipers has three players on the traveling team Halid Lwaliwa, Tadeo Lwanga and Moses Waiswa.

The two free agents Geofrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda also make the traveling list.

The team departs from Entebbe International Airport on Sunday at 6 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The local legion will be joined by the 14 foreign based players in Egypt for the training camp where they will also play a trial game on Wednesday.

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

The final team for Ismaily Camp:

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders:

Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders:

Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards:

Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE