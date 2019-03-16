Uganda qualifies for 2019 World Junior Golf Championship

Uganda Junior Golf Team poses at the Phakalane Golf Estate in the Botswana capital, Gaborone.

Uganda Junior national team junior golf team sealed their berth at the 2019 Toyota World junior championship slated for Japan in June.

This followed a gallant performance where the Eastern Africa country finished second behind champions South Africa at the 2019 Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Phakalane Golf Estate in the Botswana capital, Gaborone.

Uganda’s team had the likes of team captain Joel Basalaine, Michael Alunga, Dennis Asaba, Joseph Kanonera, Godfrey Nsubuga and Ibrahim Aliga.

Uganda scored a total of 899 strokes in four rounds to claim second place behind record champions South Africa (806).

Morocco (903), Zambia (909) and Zimbabwe (928) completed the top five positions.

Coming to the final round on Friday, Uganda was in third place, six strokes behind second placed Morocco.

But a gallant display by the youngsters witnessed the team stage a come-back of a life time



We went to the course on the final day with an aim of getting two shots from each of the Moroccoans and we did it. The stones at the tee were placed at the back on the final day and this favoured us as long hitters. We played a calm game and succeeded. This is a dream come true. I thank the team effort from all the players and the Uganda Golf Union support as well as our main sponsors (GEMS Cambridge). Joel Basalaine, Uganda Junior Golf Team Captain



Our strategy was to make sure that we take two strokes minimum from every Morocco and Zambia players. We attacked and beat them by 10 strokes. Stephen Kasaija, head coach Uganda Junior Golf Team

How Uganda individual players performed:

Basaline was best Ugandan player individually as he returned 295 strokes in four rounds to finish 5th overall.

Aliga was second best with 306 strokes, Alunga and Asaba followed with 312 and 316 strokes respectively.

Record winners South retained the overall trophy winning by 93 strokes, winning their 21st Africa Junior trophy.

South Africa’s team had Jonas Baumgartner, Frederik Schott, Freddie Spencer, Ayden Senger and Antonie Sale.

A total of 13 countries took part in the four day championship.

Final Team Standings: