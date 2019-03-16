Uganda’s finest free style ball juggler Andy Skillz lands invite to 2019 Africa Olympic beach Games

Andyskills Ug Andrew “Andyskillz Ug” Tamale juggles at dawn

Africa Freestyle Football Competition:

14th – 23rd June 2019

Sal, Cape Verde

Arguably Uganda’s best free style ball juggler Andrew Luke ‘Andy Skillz’ Talindeka has landed a special invite to represent the country at the 2019 Africa Freestyle football competition on Sal island Cape Verde.

Andy Skillz as he is fondly known was selected among the finest 32 free style jugglers in Africa set to compete at the inaugural competition slated for the 20th to 23rd June 2019.

He was invited by the president of the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA), Steve Elias on behalf of the African body.

It is a special feeling to get noticed and recognized for my freestyle ball juggling expertise. I am honoured and ready to represent Uganda at the Africa free style football competition. For these remaining months, I will remain training for a better display at the finals. Andrew Luke ‘Andy Skillz’ Talindeka

Andy Skillz on duty (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Andy Skillz will use the time between now and then to polish up his unique skills ahead of the competition expected to be competitive.

Of late, Andy Skillz is a household name and many corporate companies hire him for entertaining their customers.

Besides freestyle football, the over 1000 athletes will also compete in athletics, basketball (3X3), beach handball, beach soccer, beach tennis, beach volleyball, coastal rowing, Karate kate, Kiteboarding an open water swimming.

Prolife for Andyskillz:

Full Names : Andrew Luke Stewarts Tamale Talindeka

: Andrew Luke Stewarts Tamale Talindeka Fathers’s Name : Prosperous Ssentongo and Josephine Nakakawa

: Prosperous Ssentongo and Josephine Nakakawa Date of Birth : 6th May 2000

: 6th May 2000 Club Football: Victors, Kyambogo University

Victors, Kyambogo University Favourite Trick: Double Around the World

Social Media Presence:

Twitter: AndyskillzUg

AndyskillzUg Facebook : Andyskillz UG

: Andyskillz UG Instagram : @iamandyskillzug

: @iamandyskillzug U-Tube: ANDYSKILLZ UG

