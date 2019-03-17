Sserunkuma nets brace as Uganda Cranes humble Kampala Region Select

Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma battles for the ball with Kampala’s Ismael Bugembe at Lugogo (Photo: John Batanudde)

Regional Tours 2019:

Uganda Cranes 4-0 Kampala Region

Vipers’ Daniel ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma scored a brace as the Uganda Cranes team silenced Kampala region select team 4-0 during the first regional tour match of 2019 at Lugogo on Saturday.

KCCA left footer attacker Allan Okello and Proline’s Bright Anukani added the other goals, all of which came in the second half.

In the first half, the national team was wasteful.

On form Juma Balinya had a half volley inside the area blocked for a corner kick, Julius Poloto completely mis-kicked Balinya’s grounder before Godfrey Walusimbi’s goal bound shot was whisked off the line by Sadat Mukwaya.

The trial match was a test majorly for the home based players as part of the national team’s preparations for the up-coming AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Tanzania next Sunday.

Sserunkuma scored the first and third goals (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Following a goal-less first half, the match came to life with the introduction of Maroons’ winger Brian Majwega at the on-start of the second half.

Majwega, who had replaced Police Juma Balinya set up Sserunkuma for the opener on 57 minutes.

Six minutes ahead, Okello converted with his customary curl far the goalkeeper’s right from 20 yards.

Allan Okello

Sserunkuma registered a brace on 73 minutes with yet another Majwega assist.

Anukani combined with SC Villa’s David Owori to finish into up right of the net with virtually three minutes left on the clock.

Bright Anukani in action (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

After the warm up game, head coach Sebastien Desabre announced the 8 home based players and the 2 unattached players who will travel to Egypt on Sunday for the training camp ahead of the Tanzania clash.

Sebastien Desabre gestures the victory sign in the 4-0 win against Kampala Select (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

The match was a good test for the national team. We tried to create chances right from the first half and managed to kill off the game in the second half. This has been good fighting spirit. We travel to Egypt for the training camp opportunity for more bonding and assessing of players. We shall have a friendly match on Wednesday before traveling for Tanzania game. Sebaastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Kampala region (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Kampala Region:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Captain), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Tadeo Lwanga, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Bashir Mutanda, Allan Okello, Juma Balinya

Subs:

Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), James Alitho (G.K), Filbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Patrick Paul Mbowa, David Owori, Bright Anukani, Ivan Eyam, Joel Madondo, Dan Sserunkuma, Michael Birungi

Kampala region XI vs Uganda Cranes (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Kampala Region XI:

Hamza Lutaaya (G.K), Ismael Bugembe, Allan Bukenya, Brian Sajjabi, Douglas Bithum, Timothy Sempira, Sadat Mukwaya, Owen Kasule, Yafesi Mubiru, Rogers Bugeza (Captain), Faisal Ssekyanzi

Subs:

Mike Matovu, Fahad Kizito, Ivan Mayanja, Brian Kasule, Bosco Kanyiike, John Ssekyaaya, Rogers Ndiwalana, Isaac Miiro, Frank Ndugwa, Hassan Katumba, Ivan Kiggundu, Saidi Mayanja

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Lucky Kasalirwe

: Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu

Mustapha Mafumu Fourth Official: Asadu Ssemerere

Asadu Ssemerere Referees’ Assessor: John Bosco Masiko

