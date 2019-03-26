Amunike enthused by the improving quality of East African football

Tanzania National Football Team head coach Emmanuel Amunike has lauded the improving quality of East African football.

For the first time in the history of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the East African region qualified four countries – Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi.

The Nigerian football legend who had also worked in Sudan with Al Hilal before crossing to Tanzania hailed the spirit and improving quality of football in this region.



It is good that we have four countries from the East African region qualifying for AFCON finals. This is a great achievement and I must admit that football in the region has improved steadily. Emmanuel Amunike, head coach Tanzania Taifa Stars

Uganda and Kenya became the first countries to qualify for the 2019 African cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt.

Burundi then booked their slot following a one all home draw with Gabon in Bujumbura last Saturday.

Tanzania completed the success script for the CECAFA region with a 3-0 humbling of Uganda during the final group L qualifier played at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Sunday.

Amunike also used the plat form to down play the critics who doubted him during the initial stages of the campaign.



When I had just arrived here (in Tanzania), many people doubted my ambitions. I would assure them that Tanzania was going to qualify for the AFCON finals after a very long time. Many thought I was dreaming. But, this is a time to celebrate together. It is a not a time to talk tactics, but it will also be a time to evaluate the successes. Emmanuel Amunike, head coach Tanzania Taifa Stars

Tanzanian players celebrate their success of qualification to Afcon after 39 years (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

The former FC Barcelona forward is straight away planning for the future of the team with AFCON finals fast knocking in less than three months’ time.



The journey does not stop here. I thank God and the players as well as everybody who did his part right. This is a moment to check the balance in the team as we plan for the AFCON finals in Egypt. Emmanuel Amunike, Tanzania football team head coach

Happygod Saimon Msuva, Edward Erasto Nyoni (penalty) and Aggrey Morris struck the goals that sunk Uganda Cranes, their first goals conceded and defeated tasted in the entire campaign.

This year’s AFCON finals will have 24 countries, the first time in the history of the tournament.