2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open officially launched at Serena, Kigo

by David Isabirye
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Charles Odere (second from left) recieves the overall men prize at the podium (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open:

Fixtures:

  • Uganda Open Tours – 6th April – 17th August
  • Ladies Open – 29th August
  • Amateurs Open – 4th September
  • Pros Open – 11th September

The vibe for the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open tournament is ripe.

This prestigious annual event was officially launched at the breathe-taking par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Spa and Resort on Saturday, 30th March.

The well attended launch was graced by 288 golfers across the divide in a day – long tourney won by Lillian Kowe and Charles Odere as the male and female overall leaders.

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports Lady golfer watches the line with his caddy during the Castle Lite Uganda Open launch tourney at Serena

This year’s tournament series will tee off with the newly introduced Uganda Open tours across eight different clubs in the country.

These tours start on 6th April in Mbale with the aim of spreading the golf and Uganda Open gospel in particular across the different clubs in the country.

Addressing golfers and sponsors at the 19th hole during the official prize giving ceremony, Innocent Kihika, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president lauded all the key stake holders who have joined hands to make the tournament a complete success story.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports UGU president Innocent Kihika (front row third from the left) with the sponsors’ representatives (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

We are right set for six successive months of golf starting with the newly introduced Uganda Open golf tours on 6th April 2019. The tournament launch event is a test for the real Castle Lite Uganda Open. I thank the main sponsors Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand and other partners who have already been lured on board. As the Uganda Golf Union, we are indeed humbled by the support and I assure you, there will be value for the money injected.

Innocent Kihika
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Lillian Kowe (Left) recieves her female overall trophy at the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Open launch (Photo: David Isabirye)

The prime sponsors are Nile Breweries Limited through their brand Castle Lite.

The beer manufacturing gurus also announced a Ush 680M package for the entire Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open.

There will be mini tours within the country at Mbale Sports Club (6th April), Tooro (27thApril), Namulonge (4th May), Mehta (18th May), Jinja (15th June), Mbarara (20th July), Entebbe (10th August) and Uganda Golf Club, Kampala (17th August).

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports Lady golfers pose for a group photo moments before tee-off

The main championship series will swing off on 27th August with the Junior Open, Ladies Open (29th August), Amateur Open (4th September), Pro-Am (10th September) and Professionals teeing off on 11th September.

Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports A golfer chips to the greens

Last year’s champions were Tanzania Neema Olomi (Ladies), Ronald Otile (Amateurs) and vastly experienced Kenyan Dismas Ndiza (Professionals).

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Dancers on the podium (Photo: David Isabirye)

There was entertainment at the 19th hole meanwhile the guests as well as golfers wined and dined.

Music Diva Cindy crowned the entertainment menu with an energetic performance before the gallery retired at leisure.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Music Diva Cindy (Standing with microphone) with her queen dancers (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

The other partners working along Castle Lite include Britam, Time Cop, Minet, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Pepsi and the host club, Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo.

