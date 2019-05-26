Teenager Allan Okello arrives in Switzerland prior to trials

Allan Okello in national team colours during the Kampala region tour game. Okello scored (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Exciting Ugandan left footed teenage attacker Allan “Jolly” Okello is in Zurich city, Switzerland ahead of a week-long trial stint with top tier outfit Fussballclub Zürich, popularly known as FC Zurich.

FC Zurich has been a keen follower of the talented youngster since he featured in the COSAFA U-20 tournament hosted by Zambia in 2017, through to the CAF Champions and Confederation Cup tournaments as well as his matches in the domestic Uganda Premier League.

Okello, a player current contracted with the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has been phenomenal since graduating from the club’s academy side.

A few weeks ago, Okello traveled to Nairobi for his visa to Switzerland which he successfully secured before returning to play for his native Lango Province, scoring a hat-trick and he been since training with the national team preparing for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He was then dropped from the team preparing for AFCON and selected to be among 2019 COSAFA bound contingent until Thursday when he pulled out as the invitation letter from Fussballclub Zürich was finally received.

He left Entebbe International Airport in the wee-hours of Sunday, 26th May 2019.

There was a stop-over at Aturtuk Airport, Istanbul in Turkey at 9:30 AM before setting off by noon to the final destination.

Okello successfully touched down Zurich at 2:20pm where he was received by the sporting director who is also chief scout Adamson Fahad.

Allan Okello with Adamson moments after arrival in Zurich on Sunday

Adamson has recently succeeded with the sale of Angola captain Michael Bastos to Italian Serie A side FC Lazio.

The entire deal for Okello has been engineered by Real Stars Sports Agency in conjunction with his agent Mwesigwa.

Okello is expected to start training on Monday, 27th May 2019.

He will also be subjected to play two trial matches on 29th and 31st May before returning to Uganda on 1st June 2019.

If all goes well and the move is blessed, Okello, his representatives, the parent club (KCCA) and the native Lira based academy Destiny Soccer Academy will smile to the bank with a whooping U.shs 3 Billion in sign on fees.

A host of clubs across the globe have been over the years being interested in his services.

From Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, clubs in Eastern Europe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Zamalek, Al Ahly to clubs within the CECAFA region, Okello remains one of the most sought after item.

Back, his agent was cleared that such offers would be considered after Okello had completed the ‘A’ level education.

Now that school is long done and dusted, Okello has matured in physic and mental strength, could this be the right timing for the best offer?

Allan Okello celebrates a goal for KCCA

About FC Zurich:

Fussballclub Zürich plays in the Swiss top flight premier League managed by former Swiss left back Ludovic Magnin.

The club has a rich history, having been founded in 1896.

They have won the Swiss Super League 12 times and the Swiss Cup 10 times.

The club won the 2009 Swiss Super League and last won the Swiss Cup in 2018.

Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, a 26,104 sitter facility hosts their home matches.

Since 2011 season to date, they are a regular club at the UEFA Europa competition.

Who is Allan Okello?

Full Names: Allan Okello

Nick Name: Jolly

Date of Birth: 4th July 2000

Parents: Patrick Ojom (Deceased) & Joan Agomu

Place of Birth: Lira Town

Education: St Kizito Nursery and Primay School, Kibuli S.S

Strong Foot: Left

Inspired by: Bob Obira, former footballer with Boroboro F.C, KCCA F.C & Express F.C

Football Success: Uganda Premier League winner (2016/17, 2018/19), Uganda Cup winner (2017/18), Winner National Post Primary Championship with Kibuli S.S (2014), Winner – ARS Northern Region (With Lira’s Destiny Sports Academy), MVP Airtel Rising Stars (2014, 2015, 2016), Copa Cocacola M.V.P (2016), FUFA Junior League M.V.P (2016), Young Player of the Year (2016–2017), Airtel FUFA Best eleven (2017–2018), Airtel FUFA fans’ favourite player of the year (2018)

Role Models: Geofrey Massa and Stephen Bengo (in Uganda), Ozil and Xavi (Elsewhere)