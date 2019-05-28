Jane Asinde: JKL Lady Dolphins youngster set to play US College Basketball

Jane Asinde in action (Photo: Tsaubah Stone)

Jane Asinde is Uganda’s biggest basketball prospect at the moment. It was a matter of when and not whether she would play college basketball in the United States.

And on Tuesday evening, JKL Sports Club confirmed the power forward will be joining Grayson College in Denison, Texas.

Grayson College plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and is in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC).

“We are excited to announce that our ladies’ #7, Jane Asinde, who joined us in January this year, will be joining Grayson College in Denison, Texas (USA) for a 2-year Business Administration Degree,” a statement from the club reads in part.

Asinde has been a pillar for the National Basketball League champions since joining the club at the start of the year, playing all their nine games thus far in the season and averaging about 25 minutes per game.

She has been JKL Lady Dolphins leading scorer and top rebounder with about 15 points and 8 rebounds a game.

Asinde is expected to leave the country on Wednesday evening with studies starting on Monday.

Replacement

After losing such an instrumental player the Lady Dolphins will, without doubt, sign a replacement for Asinde.

The side will look beyond the borders as all players who have played for another club in the league can not feature for another side in the same season.