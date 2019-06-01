Akii Bua’s 47- year national record in 400M hurdles still stands

John Akii Bua (Rest in Peace) was a beast on the track

There are now 47 years still John Akii Bua set a National Record in the 400M hurdles event where he won gold with a phenomenal 47.82 seconds World Record at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

On Saturday, 1st June 2019, Uganda will be celebrating the feat with the IAAF Sanctioned Akii Bua memorial championship at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The competition events earmarked to celebrate the life of Akii Bua that will be highlighted by the standing national record.

Uganda will be celebrating the life of Akii Bua, the world athletics hero during the 21st Memorial Track and Field Meeting named after him, this Saturday June 1, 2019.



Ugandans will be paying tribute to the fallen hero who had done the country and Africa proud. Though not with us today, he remains a household name and inspires the current young generation of athletes.

The IAAF recently upgraded the competition to world ranking status which also extends Akii Bua’s legacy to Africa and beyond.



For Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) this development is just the beginning of future plans of organizing an international event befitting a fallen African athletics legend and world hero. The Ugandan hero had a remarkable technique and an excellent basic speed after first specializing in the 110m hurdles whose performance in Munich was also timed as New African Record and current National Record as well. His National record still stands 46 years after the historical event. Namayo Mawerere, UAF Publicity Secretary



UAF will also use the competition as qualifier for this year’s All Africa Games due in Morocco and IAAF World Championships in Doha.



Its however on record he went on to win the gold medal in Munich Olympics with little competitive experience having finished 4th in 1970 Commonwealth Games.



Akii Bua beat all challengers including the favourite, Great Britain’s David Hemery and America’s Ralph Mann by an emphatic improvement of the World Record to 47.82 on top of becoming the first athlete to dip under 48.0.



He however failed to defend the world title after Uganda and other countries withdrawal from the Montreal Olympics.



The former Senior Police Officer died in Kampala in 1997 at the age of 48. He had a temporary stint at coaching and served as a Member of the National Council of Sports.



