Cranes to face hosts South Africa in Plate Semifinals | Cosafa 2019

Tuesday June 4, 2019

Uganda Vs South Africa

Team Uganda Line up against Lesotho (Photo: COSAFA Media)

Uganda Cranes will face hosts Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Plate semi-finals after both were knocked out of the Cosafa at quarterfinals.

Like Uganda, South Africa lost to Botswana 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The hosts threw away a 2-0 lead earned in the first half to draw in a four-goal thriller and missed one of their five spot kicks against Botswana that scored all five.

A day earlier, Uganda drew goalless with Lesotho before bowing out 3-2 on penalties at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

The two will face off on Tuesday as they fight to stay in contention with 100, 000 SA Rands if they win the Plate.