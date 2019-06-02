International Build Ups: FUFA Confirms the two opponents for Uganda Cranes prior to AFCON 2019

Sebastien Desabre will name the final team after assessing each of the 28 players in Abu Dhabi following the two international build ups

International Friendly Matches:

Sunday, 9th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Turkmenistan (Under closed doors)

At New York University Play grounds, Abu Dhabi (7 PM)

Saturday, 15th June 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Ivory Coast (Venue, Time and Charges yet to be confirmed)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed two international friendly matches to help the technical team led by head coach Sebastien Desabre assess the level of readiness for his charges ahead of the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

The first of these two build up matches will be played on Sunday, 9th June 2019 against a largely unknown entity in Asia’s Turkmenistan.

This match will be played behind closed doors, for obvious reasons at the New York University play ground in Abu Dhabi.

For starters, Turkmenistan is a country in Central Asia bordered by the Caspian Sea and largely covered by the Karakum Desert.

It is a land locked country entirely engulfed by Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

It’s known for archaeological ruins including those at Nisa and Merv, major stops along the ancient trade route the Silk Road.

Uganda Cranes’ second build up match will be on Saturday, 15th June 2019 against African giants Ivory Coast.

Unlike the first game, this one will be open to fans although the venue, time and charges to be levied remain undisclosed at large.

These two matches are envisaged as real tests for the squad members who will represent the CECAFA giants at AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.



We must put value to every moment we spend here in Abu Dhabi. The intensity of the training is picking up and that calls for high levels of total discipline. We must prepare very well for the tournament and that is why we have organized two friendlies for the team on 9th and 15th June against very good teams Sebastien Desabre as quoted by the FUFA Website

Uganda Cranes players during training in Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

Meanwhile, after a week of intense training, the Uganda Cranes had an off-duty on Sunday.

The team expects the arrival of stylish midfielder William Kizito Luwagga and goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola by Sunday evening.

The Swedish based duo of forward Alexis Bbakka and wide-man Abdu Lumala will join the rest of the crop on Monday 3rd June 2019.