Uganda Cranes lose to Lesotho in 2019 COSAFA quarter final duel, relegated to Plate championship

Team Uganda Line up against Lesotho (Photo: COSAFA Media)

COSAFA 2019 (Quarter final):

Lesotho 0 (3) – 0 (2) Uganda

Zimbabwe 2-0 Lesotho

Uganda Cranes lost to Lesotho 3-2 in post match penalty shoot out and bowed out of the main COSAFA 2019 championship at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Saturday.

Normal time of this contest had ended goal-less after full time.

Uganda, largely fielding a home based team, apart from Egyptian forward center forward Daniel Isiagi enjoyed the biggest share of the ball possession but finding the back of the net remained the main concern.

Isiagi played for 55 minutes before he paved way for Vipers’ striker Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma.

Sserunkuma became the impact player, shooting four times on target and one effect razed off the goal post.

Daniel Opolot Isiagi races to the ball ahead of Lesotho’s Sepiriti Malefane at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban (Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Juma Balinya, the domestic season top scorer in Uganda Premier League for the previous 2018/19 epoch also came close in the 72nd minute after being played through by midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Lesotho’s Basia Makepe and Uganda’s Nicholas Kasozi were the cautioned parties in the game.

Birungi Michael leaves Lesia Thetsane grounded. Birungo was later rested (Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Lesotho’s Synous Masoabi heads the ball as defender John Revita keeps a keen eye. Revita earned his first cap for the national team in the game he also kept a clean sheet (Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The tense shoot out witnessed Uganda miss three shots and Lesotho once.

The victors won 3-2 to book a semi-final slot.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Juma Balinya scored for Uganda Cranes in the shoot out.

Mustafa Kizza, John Revita and Paul Mucureezi missed their respective kicks.

Uganda Cranes now is relegated to the plate version of the championship and will face either South Africa or Botswana who face each other on Sunday in Durban on Tuesday, 4th June 2019.

In the other quarter final on Saturday, Zimbabwe beat Comoros 2-0.

Tendayi Darikwa and Khama Billiat scored in the 6th and 36th minutes respectively.

Uganda was this year’s guest country invited to the championship that will wind down on 8th June in South Africa.

Zimbabwe (2000, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2017, 2018) has the most titles (six) since the tournament inception in 1997.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Isaac Isinde (Captain), John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Michael Birungi (65′ Paul Mucureezi), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (89′ Allan Kayiwa), Juma Balinya, Daniel Isiagi (55′ Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma)

Subs Not Used: James Alitho (G.K), Nelson Senkatuka, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Hassan Musana

Other Quarter finals:



Sunday, 2nd June 2019:

3 rd Quarter final: South Africa Vs Botswana (4 PM)

South Africa Vs Botswana (4 PM) 4th Quarter final: Zambia Vs Malawi (6:30 PM)

*All matches at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban