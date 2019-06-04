Somalia returns to CAF Club football after 30 years

Mogadishu City will play in the CAF Confederation qualifiers this year

There is excitement in the horn of Africa nation Somalia who will be represented once again in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) club football once again since 1989.

These are 30 years since a club from Somalia last featured in continental football.

Now, following the announcement of Somali Football Federation President Abdikani Said Arab that Somalia will be represented by Mogadishu City Club (MCC) in the up-coming qualifiers of the CAF Confederation Cup, everyone in the country is delighted.

Mogadishu City Club general secretary Omar “Muhaa Kampala” Mohammed expressed happiness about the development.



This is the first time since the civil war in our country that Mogadishu City Football Club will participate in CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. We are hoping to meet experienced football clubs who have been participating in this tournament for a long time. This is also good for our players to play with strong teams to get much experience and motivation. We will participate and surprise any kind of teams we shall face. Omar “Muhaa Kampala” Mohammed, Mogadishu City Club General Secretary

Omar Muhammed, Mogadishu City Club General Secretary

Some of the club officials of Mogadishu City Club

Previously, Mogadishu City who are coached by Ugandan born CAF “A” licenced coach Hussein Mbalangu had participated in the CECAFA club championship and the Arab League cup qualifiers.

Mogadisu City Club Head Coach Hussein Mbalangu

The CECAFA club championship is organized by the Council of East and Central Africa.

The Arab league is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations, UAFA.

For a long spell, Somalia has been disturbed by political instability that has largely deterred the development of football in the country since many of the sports infrastructure was virtually destroyed.

Passionate supporters of Mogadishu City Club during a domestic game

Also, because of the prevailing insecurity concerns in the country few people participated in the game itself, thus killing domestic football competitions.

But now, there is sanity which has brought back football life.