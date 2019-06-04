Football

Turkmenistan names 23 man squad to face Uganda Cranes in international friendly build up

ago
by David Isabirye
Turkmenistan delegation to UAE for the training camp

International Friendly Match:

  • 9th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Turkmenistan
  • At New York University Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The head coach of Turkmenistan football team, Ante Miše has named a 23 man team that will face Uganda Cranes in an international build up match on Sunday, 9th June 2019 at New York University Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A lion’s share of the players (20) are home based with the remaining three foreign based.

Arslanmyrat Amanov features at FC Lokomotiv Tashkent in Uzbekistan,
Artur Aleksandrowiç Gevorkýan plays at FC Persib Bandung in Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan based Vahyt Orazsahedov who plays at FC Dordoi.

Artur Aleksandrowiç Gevorkýan is among the three foreign based players. He features at FC Persib Bandung in Indonesia

I am always ready to come and serve Turkmenistan, throughout my football career. I am always glad to be invited to the national team. After all, the team is the honor of the country. It is necessary to understand that this is a duty, first of all, to the country and to itself.

Artur Gevorkyan, midfielder as quoted by Turkmenportal

The bulk of players are from Altyn Asyr and Ahal football clubs.

The Turkmenistan flew to Dubai from the Ashgabat International Airport, as confirmed by the official website of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan head coach Ante Miše

They are in UAE in preparation for the qualifying games for the World Cup.

The international friendly match will be played under closed doors, on arrangement of either federations.

Turkmenistan is currently 136th on the latest FIFA Rankings, 57 places from the 79th ranked Uganda Cranes.

Turkmenistan players in training

Turkmenistan National Team Squad:

Players:

  • Mamed Orazmuhamedov – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Batyr Babayev – FC Ahal
  • Rahat Japarov – FC Kopetdag
  • Mekan Saparov – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Gurbangeldi  Batyrov – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Bakhtiyar Gurgenov – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Shohrat Soyunov – FC Ahal
  • Abdy Bashimov – FC Ahal
  • Gurbanguly Ashirov – FC Ahal
  • Vezirgeldy Ilyasov – FC Ahal
  • Merdan Gurbanov – FC Ahal
  • Serdar Geldiyev – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Resul Hojaev – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Mirza Beknazarov – FC Ahal
  • Guychmyrat Annagulyyev – FC Ashgabat
  • Dovletmyrat Seyitmuhammedov – FC Kopetdag
  • Yhlas Magtymov – FC Shagadam
  • Arslanmyrat Amanov – FC Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan)
  • Artur Gevorkyan – FC Persib Bandung (Indonesia)
  • Meylis Diniyev – FC Kopetdag
  • Altymyrat Annadurdyev – FC Altyn Asyr
  • Vahyt Orazsahedov – FC Dordoi (Kyrgyzstan)
  • Didar Durdyev – FC Ahal

Coaching staff:

  • Charyyarguly Sediyev – Team Delegation Leader
  • Ante Miše – Head coach
  • Sandro Tomić – Goalkeeping coach
  • Maksim Belyh – Coach
  • Begench Garayev – Coach

