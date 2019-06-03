Luwagga, goalie Jamal join the Uganda Cranes team in Abu Dhabi

William Kizito Luwagga

Midfielder William Luwagga Kizito and goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola are the two latest players to have joined the rest of the Uganda Cranes team in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Luwagga plies his trade in Kazakhstan as Jamal is based in Sudan.

L-R: Jamal Salim Magoola, Denis Onyango and Charles Lukwago

The duo joined the team at their base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and they are expected to be part of the Monday sessions at the Sheikh Zayat stadium (Cricket Sports Complex).

Jamal brings the number of goalkeepers in camp to two alongside the team captain Denis Onyango.

The other two are; Adama City’s Robert Odongkara and KCCA’s Charles Lukwago.

Lukwago is currently part of the national team at the COSAFA tournament in South Africa.

On Monday, two players based in Sweden Abdu Lumala and Alexis Bbakka will be expected to fly to Abu Dhabi and join the training camp.

Uganda Cranes will train only once on Monday, 3rd June 2019. The training session is set for 6.45 PM at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports Complex. However, Salim Jamal and Kizito Luwagga joined camp last night. Lumala Abdul and Alexis Bakka are expected to report to camp later today Ahmed Hussein, FUFA PRO

Uganda Cranes players going through the paces in Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre with the rest of the technical wing will name the final 23 man team 10 days before the kick off of the final tournament.

In Abu Dhabi, the team will play two international friendly matches as confirmed by the local football governing body FUFA on 9th and 16th June 2019.

Uganda Cranes will face Asian country Turkmenistan (under closed doors) at the New York University Playgrounds, Abu Dhabi on 9th June before yet another build up against Ivory Coast on 16th June.

Uganda makes a return to AFCON finals after the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

Uganda Cranes Players in Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Captain), Salim Jamal Magoola

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi

Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vice Captain), William Luwagga Kizito, Kirizestom Ntambi, Faruku Miya, Murushid Jjuuko, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu

Team Officials